Man charged in 2015-16 'plastic bag robberies'

Feb. 24—A man who once lived in Glastonbury and has since moved to Wisconsin has been charged in two of a string of Hartford-area convenience store robberies in 2015 and 2016 which had in common that the robber wore a plastic bag over his head with eye holes cut out.

The man, Matthew Dominic Martinez, 28, of Racine, Wisconsin, is charged with third-degree robbery in a heist that occurred at the 7-Eleven store at 2711 Boston Turnpike in Coventry around 5 a.m. Oct. 1, 2015.

He also is charged with third-degree robbery in an incident at the Mobil Mart at 2493 Main St. in Glastonbury on March 18, 2016. But a police officer's affidavit in that case quotes a clerk as saying that "the suspect never entered the store and did not get away with any cash or property."

Martinez is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Third-degree robbery carries up to five years in prison. It is a theft committed by the use or threat of force but differs from more serious degrees of robbery that require such things as threats to use weapons or serious injury to a victim.

Police affidavits summarizing the evidence in the two cases discuss similar robberies that occurred in 2015-16 in East Hartford, Manchester, Windsor, Cromwell, and Rocky Hill.

Both affidavits describe a June 1, 2020, telephone conversation between Martinez and Manchester police Detective James Graham in which Graham mentioned four robberies and an attempted robbery in Manchester, two in East Hartford, and one each in Windsor, Coventry, and Rocky Hill.

Graham then asked if Martinez had committed any other robberies, and Martinez replied, "No I didn't commit any others," according to an affidavit by Coventry police Sgt. Jeffrey Spadjinske.

Manchester police have a warrant to arrest Martinez for armed robberies of convenience stores, according to an affidavit by Glastonbury police Detective Peter Brander. But online state judicial records don't show such a case.

DNA testing produced matching results in robberies in Manchester, Windsor, and Rocky Hill, but at first, no suspect could be associated with the DNA profile, Spadjinske reported.

Finally, Manchester police received notification that a DNA sample from a 2015 robbery matched a sample taken from Martinez after a 2019 conviction for driving while intoxicated in Texas, Spadjinske reported.

In his subsequent telephone conversation with Graham, Martinez said he had been addicted to PCP and crack cocaine at the time of the robberies, according to Spadjinske.

The sergeant's affidavit describes the Coventry robbery as follows:

Shortly before 5 a.m., the clerk told police, she saw a man standing by the hot dogs in a black hoodie with a yellow bag over his head. She told him that he couldn't come in dressed like that.

He didn't reply, but he was holding his arm out and she thought he was holding a gun. She told the man, "You're here to rob me," and he replied, "Give me all your money, and you won't get hurt."

Subsequent review of surveillance video showed that he was wearing a black glove but not holding a gun.

In the Glastonbury incident, the clerk was on the way out for a break when he encountered the man with a bag on his head at the door. The clerk grappled with the man for about 10 seconds as the attacker said, "Give me all the money," grabbed the clerk's clothing and throat, then ran away, Brander reported.

