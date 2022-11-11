A man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2015 killing that began as a robbery.

Markel Love was charged Friday in the killing of Marcus Lampson in College Hill on Sept. 29, 2015, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Marcus Lampson, pictured here in a driver's license photo, was shot and killed Sept. 29, 2015 in College Hill. seven years later Cincinnati police have made an arrest in his shooting.

Lampson was walking home with a friend after a night of boxing and dinner when they were robbed at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Cedar Avenue.

The assailants took Lampson's duffle bag, which only contained a pair of boxing gloves, then shot Lampson twice as they ran away. He bled out and died there on the street. The Enquirer profiled the killing as a cold case in 2020.

The robbers tossed the boxing gloves from their car a few blocks from the crime scene.

Police have not released information about what led to Lampson being charged. Court dates have not been scheduled in the case.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man charged in 2015 cold case killing of Marcus Lampson