Man charged in 2017 murder of Pender 5-year-old niece makes first court appearance

David Wesley Prevatte made his first appearance at the Pender County Main Courthouse on Thursday February 17, 2022 in Burgaw, N.C. Prevatte was in Louisiana after North Carolina investigators alleged he is the prime suspect in the 2017 rape and murder of his 5-year-old niece. [KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS]

In a crowded Pender County courtroom, the 23-year-old man charged in the rape and murder of his 5-year-old niece made his first appearance Thursday morning.

David Wesley Prevatte is charged with the first degree murder and first degree statutory rape of Paitin Fields, a Pender County 5-year-old who was murdered in 2017.

Prevatte appeared before Judge Jeff Noecker and was ordered to be held without bond.

"It has been an ongoing case for a while and I'm extremely pleased and proud of our personnel and the work that they've put into this case," Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler said following the appearance. "We're just very pleased to get to this point in the case — this is basically the first step in a long court process."

District Attorney Ben David was present, but he was not available to the media following the hearing.

Culter said he appreciated the patience from the community as law enforcement has worked to solve this case over the past four years.

"We take this very serious, we have the whole way," he said. "And we are just pleased to be one step closer to justice for Paitin Fields."

Prevatte was arrested and charged in Paitin's death earlier this month. Culter announced on Feb. 4 Prevatte was taken into custody in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana where he was held before being transferred back to Pender County Wednesday.

On Nov. 13, 2017, Paitin was taken to Pender Memorial Hospital with complaints of seizure and an altered mental status.

According to a medical examiner's report released the following year, a nurse noticed “ligature marks on her neck, consistent with strangulation" and sent her to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

Doctors there examined the child and discovered a bruise on her right lung and a small amount of hemorrhage in the abdomen. Evidence of sexual assault was also discovered, which was later confirmed by the autopsy.

Paitin's condition rapidly deteriorated, according to her autopsy, and she was declared dead on Nov. 16, 2017 and authorities opened a homicide investigation.

Prevatte was named a suspect in Paitin's case in June 2018 before he was arrested and charged this month — more than four years after Paitin's death.

