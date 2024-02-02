Man charged with 2017 North Linden killing of 2 brothers arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man charged with aggravated murder in the 2017 death of two brothers was arrested Wednesday in Columbus.

U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Brian Banks, 30, in the 900 block of John H. Herrick Drive, on the city's North Side.

Banks was previously indicted on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault in the March 10, 2017, shooting deaths of 27-year-old Je'Vohn Hill and 26-year-old Jeronn Hill.

Around 7:55 p.m. on March 10, 2017, Columbus police received a call about people crying and screaming at a home on the 3100 block of Maize Road in North Linden. When officers arrived, they found the Hill brothers who had both been shot. Both brothers died at the scene.

Banks is currently being held in the Franklin County jail. No date has been set for his first appearance in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

