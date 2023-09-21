Man charged in 2017 shooting outside East El Paso bar claims self-defense in murder trial

An El Paso man testified he acted in self defense when he fatally shot another man outside a bar in 2017, but state prosecutors focused on him changing his version of events since the shooting.

Moises Galvan took the stand Wednesday, Sept. 20, in his murder trial for the Jan. 28, 2017, fatal shooting of Rogelio "RJ" Franco Jr. in a parking lot outside Barfly, 11335 Montwood Drive, in East El Paso.

The murder trial began Monday, Sept. 18, and is being held in the 168th District Court at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso. Judge Dick Alcala is presiding over the trial.

Assistant District Attorneys John Briggs and Michelle Hill are trying the case, while attorneys Greg Anderson and Sara Priddy represent Galvan.

Moises Galvan testifies during his El Paso County Courthouse murder trial on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Galvan is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old R.J. Franco in 2017 in the Barfly parking lot.

Galvan is facing one count each of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show. He faces up to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.

Franco was fatally wounded, while Franco's friend, David Ortega, survived after being struck by several bullets.

Ortega testified Tuesday that Galvan was the aggressor in the fatal altercation.

Galvan testified he had violent altercations several times with Franco and his friends. One of the incidents happened in 2014 when Franco and a group allegedly beat up and stabbed Galvan at an East El Paso park.

However, when questioned by state prosecutors, Galvan said he did not know if Franco was the one who stabbed him.

When questioned by the El Paso Police Department at a hospital for the 2014 incident, Galvan did not identify the suspects to the officers. Galvan testified he was scared to report the suspects because he feared Franco and the group would retaliate against his family.

In another incident, Franco allegedly beat up and made threats to kill Galvan, he testified.

Franco, 22, and Galvan, 19 at the time of the shooting, had known each other since high school. Galvan entered Barfly using another person's ID.

"Every encounter I had with Rogelio Franco was violent," Galvan testified.

It was unclear in Galvan's testimony Wednesday why Franco would allegedly be violent toward him.

"I don't know why," Galvan said during his testimony several times.

On Jan. 28, 2017, Galvan, his girlfriend and her friends went to Barfly, Galvan said. As they drank, he saw Franco and Ortega at the bar.

The men allegedly started walking toward him and began cussing at him, Galvan testified.

Franco allegedly said, "Where are you going, (expletive)? You aren't going anywhere," Galvan claimed in his testimony.

Galvan claimed to have replied, "What the (expletive) is a matter with you guys? Why are you always messing with me?"

Franco allegedly flicked a lit cigarette at Galvan, which left a burn mark on his right cheek.

Galvan said he was "scared," so he left the bar and kept looking behind him to see if they were following him.

He claimed Franco and Ortega followed him, with Ortega pulling out a gun and placing it against Galvan's chest.

Galvan said he thought, "(expletive) it. This is it. They are going to kill me."

Galvan testified he wrestled the weapon away from Ortega, and the gun went off. He added he then fired shots in the direction of Franco and Ortega.

"Last thing I remember was firing the weapon and then running away," Galvan testified.

He added, "I was scared they were going to kill me."

As he ran away, he fell and an off-duty officer working security Tased him and took him into custody, Galvan testified.

Moises Galvan allegedly continuously changed his version of events

State prosecutors focused their questioning on Galvan's interview with police officers after the shooting.

Briggs stated Galvan gave officers at least four different versions of what happened the night of the shooting, including claiming he was not the gunman and only fled the scene because he heard gunshots and was scared.

The other version included Galvan telling police Ortega ran toward him, so Galvan tackled him. In a third story, he wrestled the gun away from Ortega, while a fourth version was that he took the gun while behind Ortega.

Galvan claimed the different versions were because he was "scared" after experiencing the "most traumatic moment in my life."

He eventually confessed to officers and told them, "I shot him," Briggs said.

Galvan also allegedly told officers, "If I didn't do it to that kid (Franco), someone else would have."

Briggs pointed out no DNA evidence belonging to Franco or Ortega was found on the gun. He added Galvan's DNA was found on the weapon.

Surveillance video showed no signs of Galvan and Ortega wrestling for the gun. The videos showed Galvan walking out of the bar, followed by Franco and Ortega. However, Galvan turns left while the other men go right.

Galvan is then seen changing directions toward the men. The video then shows people running away from the scene as the gun was fired.

The trial is expected to continue Thursday morning.

