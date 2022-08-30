Man charged in 2018 Gifford fatal shooting acquitted by jury of first-degree murder

VERO BEACH — A Gifford man charged four years ago with the fatal shooting of 42-year-old David Lee Riggins was found not guilty by a jury, court records show.

After a four-day trial, Sherman Shelly, 51, of the 4200 block of 26th Avenue, was acquitted Thursday of first-degree murder with a firearm, which prosecutors filed against him after he turned himself into the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and told deputies he shot Riggins in self-defense on Aug. 15, 2018.

Shelly, who remained incarcerated while awaiting trial, was released from custody Aug. 25, following his acquittal, Indian River County Jail records show.

Riggins, also of Gifford, was found about 9:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds in his arm, chest and back. He was lying in tall grass about 15 feet north of the road in a vacant lot between homes in the 2800 block of 43rd Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

He was pronounced dead at Indian River Medical Center.

Assistant Public Defender Dorothy Naumann, who represented Shelly along with defense attorney Christopher Walsh, said at trial, jurors were told Shelly was forced to use deadly force in self-defense during an encounter with Riggins, who was armed with a .38 special revolver.

“It was justified deadly force under the circumstances,” she said. “There was no other way to avoid it.”

By finding Shelly not guilty, the jury made the right call, Naumann said.

“I think it was the truth,” she said. “I think they found the truth and they made the right decision.”

Riggins, she said, had the firearm on him and had “threatened to kill his landlady and her whole family, because he just got evicted that morning.”

Naumann said jurors were told Riggins “was the aggressor” and that morning had said he was going to kill Shelly.

“Sherman says that Riggins pulled the gun on him and fired at him twice. And that's when Sherman Shelley grabbed the gun, turned it around, and shot him three times, killing him,” Naumann said. “The law was exactly favorable to him under those circumstances, that he's permitted to use lethal force.”

Arrest reports show witnesses said an altercation between the men began blocks from the scene of the shooting at Mosley Groceries, on the corner of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street.

Riggins was angry after being served with eviction papers that morning. A man said Riggins showed him a gun earlier that morning after he refused to give Riggins a cigarette.

When Riggins walked up to the store, Shelly asked, "What the (expletive) are you looking at (expletive) boy?" according to an arrest affidavit.

"Within two or three minutes, everything erupted," a witness told investigators.

Both men picked up sticks, but nothing physical happened and they walked away in different directions, the affidavit stated.

Shelly said he went to the nearby Our Father's Table Soup Kitchen to get a meal for his dad, and when he left, Riggins was standing in the middle of 43rd Street with his arms out blocking Shelly's vehicle.

They began to tussle, and soon after, neighbors heard shots ring out.

Shelly fled but turned himself in around 11 a.m.

Both Shelly and Riggins lived in Gifford for decades and have been in and out of jail since the '90s, court records show.

‘Righteous’ prosecution

Despite the acquittal, Assistant State Attorney William Long said the state had rejected Shelly’s self-defense version of events, in part based on evidence at the scene and witness statements offered at trial.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office crime scene investigators work the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of 43rd Street on Wednesday. Aug. 15, 2018, in Gifford. A man was transported to Indian River Medical Center with gunshot wounds where he later died of his injuries. About an hour after the shooting, a suspect was taken into custody and being interviewed by detectives.

“From the state's analysis of the evidence, most notably that the victim was shot in the back, we did not give credence to the theory that the definitive story was an accurate version of the events,” Long said. “And while it was certainly a difficult case, it was one we believe needed to be tried, and continue to believe that we tried a righteous case. Unfortunately, the jury just did not see it our way.”

Attorney Walsh though, on Tuesday said via email the version of events the defense presented at trial “was not only reasonable but also probable.

“The state could not overcome the strength of the defense argument for that reason. Specifically, ballistics showed that one firearm was likely used and that firearm was a .38 special revolver,” Walsh said. “The victim was seen with such a weapon 40 minutes prior to his death. If the victim in fact had the gun at the start of the incident, then Mr. Shelly was telling the truth when he turned himself in and told police that he had to take the gun from the victim who had shot at him.”

There was strong evidence, too, he said, to show the firearm was discharged in two separate directions, which supported Shelly’s version of events.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.co.

