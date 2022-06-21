Man charged in 2019 death of TSA agent found on Redmond road

A 46-year-old Bellevue man has been charged with the death of a Transportation Security Administration agent who was found in the middle of a Redmond road in 2019, police said.

Redmond police arrested Bradley Hibbard on June 2 while he was leaving court in Kent on an unrelated offense. He was booked into the King County Jail and his bail is $2 million, police said.

Hibbard is accused of assaulting Francis Gaspar, 38, of Seattle and leaving him on the road near the intersection of West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast and Leary Way just after midnight July, 29, 2019.

A passerby called 911 after seeing Gaspar on the road. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

When Gaspar was found, police said there were no apparent signs that he had been hit by a car, and his vehicle was found at Perrigo Park a week after his death.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Gaspar had died of blunt force trauma to the head.

