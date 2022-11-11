Man charged in 2019 Greensburg hit-and-run crash sentenced to prison

Nov. 11—A former Jeannette man was sentenced Thursday to serve up to seven years in prison for a hit-and-run crash nearly three years ago in Southwest Greensburg that left a pedestrian severely injured.

Justin L. Hudspath, 40, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault by a vehicle, driving with a suspended license and two hit-and-run related offenses in connection with the Dec. 3, 2019, crash that police said resulted in a man being hospitalized with multiple skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

Police said Hudspath was driving a dump truck on Sidney Street, near the intersection of Westminster Avenue, when his vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was found on the road, bleeding with his shoes knocked off of his feet.

According to court records, Hudspath was eventually identified as the driver and police arrested him 13 months later at a home in Armstrong County.

In court on Thursday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Tim Krieger ordered Hudspath to serve at least 3 1/2 years in prison as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed to dismiss seven summary traffic offenses.

Court records indicate that Hudspath was convicted of sex crimes in 2004 in Westmoreland County and was later ordered to serve 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for those offenses. He was again convicted of simple assault in 2012.

In July, a judge in Armstrong County ordered Hudspath to serve up to seven years in prison for failing to register with the state police as a convicted sex offender, according to court records.

