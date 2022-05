May 13—GOSHEN — Prosecutors have agreed not to use certain incriminating statements when a Goshen man accused of an August 2020 murder goes to trial in June.

Jordon Norton, 30, is charged with killing 43-year-old David Artley during a shooting inside Hardy's Bar, 610 S. Main St., Elkhart, on Aug. 23, 2020. A 29-year-old woman in the bar was also injured.