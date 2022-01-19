Man charged in 2020 shooting death near Cobb's Hill Park

UPDATE (Jan. 19, 2022): Ronn Keitt-Smith pleaded not guilty to a three-count felony indictment accusing him of killing a man in 2020 near Cobb's Hill Park.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, Keitt-Smith, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, in connection with the Sept. 11, 2020 shooting death of Issaiha Mathis, 20, of Rochester. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday morning in state Supreme Court.

Keitt-Smith is being held without bail, however he is currently serving a five years sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for a 2021 weapons felony conviction. He is scheduled to return to court for argument of motions on March 23.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 12, 2020): Rochester police are investigating the shooting death of a city man near Cobb's Hill Park on Friday night.

Police say Issaiha Mathis, 20, of Rochester, was shot in the upper torso in a parking lot off Norris Drive. Mathis died after being taken to Rochester General Hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call 911 or email majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Issaiha Mathis died after shooting near Cobb's Hill Park, Rochester NY