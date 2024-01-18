Man charged in 2020 Tres Piedras double homicide

Jan. 17—Police have charged a man in connection with a double homicide that occurred in remote Tres Piedras more than three years ago.

Warren Daniel Metzen, 32, faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to charges filed Tuesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Metzen is accused of shooting and killing Nathan Faccio, 46, and Nirvana Sisneros, 47, a man and woman who were both found dead on Aug. 1, 2020 in their home in the small community northwest of Taos, New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson Silver confirmed Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Metzen, but Silver said he was not in custody as of midday Wednesday.

State police began investigating the 2020 shooting in the days after the incident, conducting interviews and executing search warrants, the agency said in a news release at the time. Investigators said they had identified a "person of interest" on Aug. 5, 2020.

The agency has not yet provided charging documents or details of the investigation that lasted more than three years.

Metzen currently resides in Bullhead City, Ariz., according to court records for the new charges, but old records indicate he has at least spent time in Northern New Mexico in the past. Metzen was charged with a misdemeanor in Taos County in 2018, with documents then showing he resided in Cañon City, Colo.

Several Facebook accounts that appear to belong to Metzen provide cities of residence in Virginia, Indiana, Arizona and Colorado.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.