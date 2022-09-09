Man charged in 2021 East Pittsburgh homicide arrested by state police

A man charged after a homicide in East Pittsburgh in 2021 was arrested by state police on Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed, woman injured in shooting in East Pittsburgh

The shooting took place on Sept. 12, 2021 in the area of Prospect Terrace.

A 22-year-old man was killed in the shooting, and a woman was hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

According to a release from police, investigators were notified on Sept. 1 that suspect Cecil Foreman was seen in multiple locations within East Pittsburgh.

Foreman was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was obtained for his residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Pittsburgh Controversial homecoming proposal in Pine-Richland School District circulating on social media Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96 VIDEO: State senator emphasizes intent of new Pennsylvania license plate rule DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts