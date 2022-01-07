Man charged in 2021 road rage killing

Jan. 7—Detectives arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man with a rifle over a fender bender outside a methadone clinic in early 2021.

Adelio Gallegos Jr., 41, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the Jan. 25 death of 63-year-old Mike Guerra. Gallegos was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday night.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police were dispatched in the morning to a shooting in the 5500 block of Silver SE, outside a methadone clinic near Madeira and Central. Officers found Guerra with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at a hospital.

A witness told police Guerra had backed into a green car and tried to drive away before a man confronted him. The witness said the man went back to the car, grabbed a rifle and shot Guerra once.

The witness told police the shooter got into the green car, which was being driven by a woman, and left the scene. The shooting was caught on video surveillance.

Almost a year later, on Dec. 28, 2021, a detective was assigned to follow up on the case. The detective watched surveillance footage and found a Crime Stoppers tip that identified the pair as Gallegos and his girlfriend.

The detective drove by the home listed in the tip and saw the green car parked outside. On Jan. 6, the detective executed a search warrant on the car and Gallegos agreed to speak with him.

Gallegos told police that on the day of the homicide, a man backed into the parked car he and his girlfriend were in. He said he confronted the man, who would not give him any information and called him "a punk."

Gallegos told police this upset him so he grabbed a rifle from the car and pointed it at the man. He said he didn't realize the rifle fired as "it did not make a loud sound."

Gallegos told police he fled and threw the rifle out of a moving car a week later in the South Valley "to dispose of it." The girlfriend told police the same story.

She said when Gallegos got back into the car after shooting Guerra he said, "I didn't mean to do it."