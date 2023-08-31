Man charged in 2022 crash that killed Rochester motorcyclist released on own recognizance

Aug. 31—ROCHESTER — Family and friends of Rick Jay Hutton were visibly upset Thursday, Aug. 31, in an Olmsted County courtroom after the man accused of killing Hutton, Nicholas Allan Sprau, was released on his own recognizance and allowed to leave the state and go on vacation next month.

Sprau, 58, of Chatfield, is facing three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide related to driving under the influence and gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence. He is accused of

killing 36-year-old Hutton the night of Sept. 10, 2022, while turning into his driveway on Highway 52

. Sprau is accused of being heavily intoxicated during the crash that killed the Rochester resident.

During Thursday's hearing, Judge Pamela King ordered Sprau to abstain from alcohol use but did not order him to be on electronic alcohol monitoring. She also said she'd allow him to take a vacation next month, provided he sign a waiver of extradition. He will also be allowed to drive, provided his license is valid.

Following that order, a supporter of Hutton's in the courtroom called the preceding "(BS)" and questioned how safe the roads will be with Sprau on them.

Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Jeffrey Hill requested that Sprau be held on a $150,000 unconditional bail or bond in addition to his release on his own recognizance. Sprau's attorney, Eric Newark, requested a much lower amount. King ordered the unconditional bail be set at $15,000.

King's decision to allow Sprau to stay out of jail pending his trial date was due to him not being a flight risk, she said in court.

Hill also requested that Sprau undergo mandatory alcohol testing, something Newark argued against and King ultimately decided not to order.

Sprau's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper was dispatched to a crash on Highway 52 near milepost 36 to find Sprau's 2018 Chevrolet Traverse partially in the driveway of a residence. The trooper also found Hutton's 1984 Honda Motorcycle laying in the middle of the highway. There was significant damage to the Traverse and heavy damage to the motorcycle.

When the trooper approached Sprau he could smell an overwhelming odor of alcohol coming from him.

Sprau was headed northbound on Highway 52 when he turned left into his driveway on the 1300 block of Highway 52 Southeast. Hutton was headed southbound on Highway 52.

Sprau told the trooper that he saw the motorcycle but thought he had enough time to turn. The vehicles collided in the roadway.

He failed multiple field sobriety tests and blew a 0.185 during a preliminary alcohol breath test. Sprau was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

While en route to the ADC, the trooper learned that Hutton had died at the scene.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a blood draw for Sprau. An analysis of his blood showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.173.

Witnesses told a State Patrol trooper that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and had passed at least three vehicles prior to the crash.

Sprau was coming home from a brewery in Fountain. Both Sprau and his passenger told law enforcement that they had been drinking.

Hutton's autopsy determined he died from multiple blunt force injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

A scene reconstruction determined that Hutton was traveling below the speed limit when he began braking prior to the crash.