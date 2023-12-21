Man charged in 2022 killing of Clarksville 19-year-old found dead in car

Clarksville police have arrested a man suspected to be involved in the 2022 murder of Nathan Nugent, 19.

A December Grand Jury returned an indictment for a first degree felony murder charge.

Jacori Steele, 25, was arrested Wednesday as officers were responding to a property damage call at 1803 Madison St. At the scene, Steele was identified as an occupant of a vehicle with a warrant out for his arrest. Steele fled on foot and after a short pursuit was taken into custody.

In March 2022, Nugent was found by Clarksville Police Department officers inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A graduate of Northeast High School and an avid soccer player, Nugent left behind his memory with family and friends.

"He loved people big, his family especially. It is unfathomable that their youngest is gone. Naythan was the center of their family since he was born, and this loss is unimaginable for them," his obituary said.

In addition to being charged with first degree murder, Steele's additional charges include aggravated robbery, convicted felon going armed and evading arrest.

A loaded firearm, presumed stolen out of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was recovered when he was arrested, according to police. Steele has prior felony convictions, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail with bond set at $320,000.

Kenya Anderson is a reporter for The Leaf-Chronicle. She can be reached at kanderson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Suspect charged in 2022 murder of Clarksville 19-year-old found in car