Man charged in '21 homicide after bullet casing matched to Calif. shooting

Feb. 20—Detectives tracked a man to the West Coast and charged him in connection with a fatal shooting outside an East Central gas station last year.

Frank Porras, 35, of Albuquerque, is facing an open count of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Jan. 20, 2021, death of 34-year-old Matthew Werth.

Porras was arrested days after the homicide in Long Beach, California, when he allegedly shot a gas station clerk in the face during a robbery. Detectives tested the gun from that shooting and found it matched the bullet casing from the scene of Werth's death.

Porras is currently behind bars at the Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said an officer who recently graduated APD's detective academy was tasked with following up on the case and "developed new evidence" linking Porras to Werth's death.

An online obituary for Werth described him as a father of two who was kind, loving and caring, stating "family and friends will miss him more than words can say."

According to the arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers found Werth dead from a single gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Quick Track at Central and Western Skies around 10:45 p.m. Security video showed a man walk up to Werth and the two speaking briefly before the man shot Werth with a purple and black gun.

Police learned Porras booked a one-way Amtrak ticket to California two days after Werth's death. On Jan. 28, Porras tried to rob a gas station and carjack a person before shooting the clerk at another gas station in the face during a hold up.

In a call from jail, he told a woman he would have "a needle in his arm" for what he did there and "in New Mexico." In December, the casing from the scene of Werth's death came back as a match to a purple and black gun found on Porras after his arrest in California.

Police traveled to California to interview Porras on Wednesday.

He told police he lived in Albuquerque between 2016 and 2021, homeless for much of the time. Porras said he fell into a bad methamphetamine habit after his father died, making him "paranoid, fearful and hyper-vigilant."

"Using meth, it just gets ugly," he allegedly told police. "Once you get that high, eyes are everywhere. Everybody is a suspect."

When he learned police were there in relation to Werth's shooting, Porras "looked down and became quiet." Porras asked if Werth died and "began silently crying," his head in his hands, when he was given an answer.

Porras asked for an attorney and told police he feared spending his life in a California prison, mentioning he was "lucky enough" the gas station clerk survived.