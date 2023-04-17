Man charged after 25-year-old woman killed in Urbana apartment

Apr. 17—A woman was killed over the weekend at an Urbana apartment, and a man was charged in her death.

Urbana police are investigating the homicide that happened Saturday night at an apartment in the Endowment Building, 113 S. Main St., according to Police Chief Matt Lingrell.

Fire and police responded around 9:28 p.m. on the report of a woman being shot inside an apartment. When they arrived, they found the woman, identified as Kaden M. Harkins, 25, dead inside., Officers also found Jamie J. King, 30, who lived with Harkins, outside of the building and he was taken into custody.

On Sunday morning, King was charged with murder, a first degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, which stems from him having previously been convicted of a felony of violence.

King was taken to the Tri-County Jail and held on a $510,000 bond until his initial court appearance Monday in Champaign County Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $1 million and his preliminary hearing was set for 2 p.m. Thursday, according to court files.

Harkins was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office in Dayton, where a forensic autopsy will be performed and completed.

"Because of the serious nature of this crime, and while we await the results of the autopsy, police will not be addressing anything future about this murder as we move into the judicial phase of this case," Lingrell said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) Crime Scene Unit and Champaign County Coroner Joshua Richards assisted at the scene, as well as Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi at the police division.