Man charged in 3 break-ins

Feb. 24—GLASTONBURY — Police have charged a Killingworth man who has a substantial record of burglary and larceny convictions with breaking into three businesses, on Commerce Street and Kreiger Lane, in June.

Avery Oscar Auer, 28, was arrested Wednesday on three felony counts of third-degree burglary, police said. He also was charged with four misdemeanors — two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count each of fourth-degree larceny and fifth-degree larceny.

Police say they took Auer into custody while he was making an unrelated court appearance in Hartford.

Online court records show that Auer is facing a case in Hartford Community Court in which he is charged with committing a sixth-degree larceny and second-degree criminal trespass, both misdemeanors, in Farmington in June.

He has several other pending criminal cases. In one, he is facing felony counts of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief in a June incident in Bridgeport. In another, he is accused of violating probation conditions imposed after he was convicted of a felony count of second-degree burglary in a 2020 incident.

Auer was released on $50,000 bond in the Glastonbury case and is due March 22 in Manchester Superior Court. Although online court records list him as being held on $100 bond in the probation-violation case, online state Department of Correction records don't list him as an inmate.

In his other pending cases, Auer has posted bond or been released on bond that doesn't require posting money up front but can result in a financial charge if he fails to appear in court, records show.

Online court records also show that Auer has several convictions in larcenies and burglaries stemming from events in 2018 through 2020.

