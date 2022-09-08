Man charged in 32-year-old’s 2019 death injected him with unknown liquid, SC cops say

A man is accused of injecting a 32-year-old with an unknown liquid that caused his death, South Carolina cops say.

Kevin Wayne Maler was charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Kevin Kyle Craig in 2019, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Sept. 7 news release.

Craig was found dead at a residence on Craigsville Drive near West Union Bank on May 26, 2019. Police say Maler confined Craig to a room in the residence and then gave him an unknown substance that caused his death.

“Investigators from our Unsolved Crimes Unit recently uncovered new evidence involving the death of Mr. Craig that allowed us to re-open the death investigation,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said in the release. “Based on that evidence, investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Maler with murder and kidnapping.”

Maler, 56, is serving a five-year prison sentence on a drug offense, the release says.

The sheriff’s office says it is continuing its investigation.

