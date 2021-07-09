Man charged with 41 felonies, accused of murdering 2 during crime spree

Biba Adams
·2 min read

Keith Gibson, released from prison in December 2020 after serving 13 years, allegedly killed his own mother in Philly.

A man believed to have murdered his own mother has also been charged with 41 other felonies after a nearly month-long crime spree.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a news release that 39-year-old Keith Gibson went on “a brutal crime spree” in her state, “killing two victims and hurting four others over the course of roughly three weeks.”

Additionally, Jennings is suspected of multiple murders in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

Gibson had been released from prison in December 2020 after serving a 13-year sentence for manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He violated the terms of his probation almost immediately after his release and was held for several months.

Keith Gibson, a man believed to have murdered his own mother, has also been charged with 41 other felonies after a nearly month-long crime spree. (Delaware Department of Corrections)
Keith Gibson, a man believed to have murdered his own mother, has also been charged with 41 other felonies after a nearly month-long crime spree. (Delaware Department of Corrections)

Then, weeks after his second release at the end of April, Gibson allegedly shot and killed a woman during the commission of a robbery at a cell phone store in Elsmere. Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, was slain, and Gibson reportedly stole her vehicle on May 15. Weeks later, he allegedly shot and killed 42-year-old Ronald Wright during a street robbery on June 5, and another victim, in that case, was assaulted.

“This indictment lays out one of the most vicious, staggering crime sprees I’ve seen in my career,” Jennings said in a statement, according to People magazine. “It is even more disturbing to think, based on what investigators have revealed in Pennsylvania, that this may just be the tip of the iceberg.”

Gibson was finally arrested on June 8 during the commission of a robbery at a Rite-Aid store.

This June surveillance photo is allegedly of Keith Gibson at a Dunkin Donuts in North Philadelphia, where he reportedly robbed and shot a woman to death. (Philadelphia Police Dept.)
This June surveillance photo is allegedly of Keith Gibson at a Dunkin Donuts in North Philadelphia, where he reportedly robbed and shot a woman to death. (Philadelphia Police Dept.)

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has also charged Gibson with the February murder of his mother, Christine Gibson, and he is under investigation for the robbery and killing of Christine Lugo, a manager at an area Dunkin Donuts, plus possibly two other men in January.

Gibson is expected to be extradited to Philadelphia to face murder charges, but no timetable for that has been set.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Man charged with 41 felonies, accused of murdering 2 during crime spree appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky State Police trooper charged with assaulting his girlfriend, records show

    The trooper, who works out of the Georgetown post, told law enforcement a fight started over phone messages.

  • Durham police officer charged with sexual offense, kidnapping

    Apex police arrested the officer in an incident that was reported to them last month.

  • Thailand sets curfew for capital to combat coronavirus surge

    Officials in Thailand on Friday announced a seven-hour curfew and other restrictions for the capital and nine other provinces to try to slow a growing number of cases and deaths in a coronavirus surge that began in early April. The restrictions take effect on Monday and will be reviewed after two weeks, Deputy Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said. Convenience stores must close from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and beauty salons and massage parlors must shut entirely.

  • Tennessee Cop Knocked Unconscious After Allegedly Making Racist Remarks

    Knoxville Police Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at a wedding reception when he was knocked unconscious after the alleged remarks.

  • ‘America is back,’ thanks to determination and hard work from Biden and Beshear

    “This year, as we begin to celebrate our freedom from this virus, we emerge with a new sense of purpose,” writes Colmon Elridge in Opinion.

  • ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Cast Reunion? Daniel Radcliffe Isn’t Optimistic

    It’s been almost 20 years since “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” swept fans into a world of witches and wizards. But for those hoping to see a reunion of the OG cast this November, well, you may want to taper those expectations — at least according to Daniel Radcliffe. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor admitted that his calendar is pretty much full through the end of this year, making his participation in any kind of reunion plans difficult. “I’m in the Dominican Republic at th

  • Death toll in Florida condo collapse climbs to 60

    Six more bodies were found in the rubble of a shattered condominium in the town of Surfside, outside Miami. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Thursday announced the latest sobering figures. "Since our last briefing the team has recovered additional victims. The number of confirmed deaths is now sixty." Sixty bodies have so far been pulled from the wreckage in the 15 days since the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed. Eighty people are still unaccounted for, and crews here said Wednesday they no longer held out hope of finding any survivors.Florida governor Ron De Santis said the decision Wednesday to shift from rescue to recovery was painful. But crews were determined to keep working to provide closure to families of missing loved ones. "The work's going to go on, and obviously they're going to identify every single person. And we obviously want to do all we can for the survivors and the family members." The building fell so forcefully that rescuers could find no air pockets where people might survive for days. Fire officials said on Wednesday that one section on the north side of the collapsed building saw four floors - normally representing at least 40 feet of vertical space - pancake into just three feet, crushing everyone and everything in between. Investigators have not determined what caused the Champlain Towers South to fall apart without warning.

  • Off-duty cop knocked out at Tennessee wedding after racist comments, reports say

    The 22-year-old officer reportedly said he “didn’t know they let Black people in the reception hall.”

  • Matt Damon unveils Amanda Knox-inspired film at Cannes

    Matt Damon said on Friday he had immersed himself for weeks in Oklahoma with oil rig workers for his role as a disoriented American who travels to France to help his jailed daughter, in a new film loosely inspired by the real-life Amanda Knox case. The U.S. actor - who brought a dose of Hollywood glamour back to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the event last year - said he spent time driving around and living with the so-called roughnecks in the Republican state to grasp his character's mindset in "Stillwater". In the film, which was screened out of the festival's main competition, Damon plays oil worker Bill Baker, who travels to Marseille, France to visit his estranged student daughter Allison in prison.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • Dramatic Police Video Shows Moment A 6-Year-Old Child Was Rescued From A Kidnapper In Kentucky

    Dramatic video released by authorities in Kentucky shows the moment that a police officer rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped while riding her bike in Louisville last week. Robby Wildt, 40, was driving near Valley Station Road in Louisville when he allegedly took the 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike, according to an arrest citation viewed by local station WDRB. Witnesses said that they watched the abduction take place and called the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, wh

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • Virginia Couple Charged After Boy’s Frozen Body Found In A Freezer

    A Virginia couple has been arrested after a boy's body was discovered in a freezer where the child had apparently been stashed years ago, police said this week. Eliel Adon Weaver’s frozen remains were found in a freezer in the home of his parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina Weaver, 48, in Midlothian, Virginia on May 4, according to Chesterfield County Police Department. Police were dispatched to the couple’s home after reports came in that a child’s corpse was hidden there. Detectives executi

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Claims He Opened Fire At BLM Protest Because Victim Was Convicted Sex Offender

    A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators and wounding another at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer, claimed this week that he'd gunned down one victim because he was a sex offender. According to a motion filed in court Thursday, Rittenhouse’s legal team is arguing that the teen opened fire on Jospeh Rosenbaum in Kenosha because the man wasn’t legally able to own his own gun, due to his criminal history. “As a convicted felon and sex offende

  • Baltimore Cop Stashed 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall: Prosecutor

    GettyA Baltimore police officer is facing charges after prosecutors say the body of his teenage stepson was found “secreted” in a wall in his home and he tried to steal a fellow officer’s gun as authorities made the grisly discovery.The chaotic chain of events kicked off on Tuesday, when prosecutors say Anne Arundel County police officers went to the home of Baltimore police officer Eric G. Banks Jr. to inquire about the whereabouts of his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones. After first claiming t

  • Suspect with bodies in truck during killing of Georgia golf pro is arrested, police say

    A suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a Georgia golf pro, who is believed to have stumbled on a crime at a country club, police say.

  • 'Stranger danger is real': Video shows police rescuing 6-year-old girl from kidnapper

    A 6-year-old girl was taken from the side of a road in Louisville. A neighbor called 911 and police were able to rescue her.

  • ‘She Was A Breath Of Fresh Air’: Mother Of 6 Found Dead, Hog-Tied In Los Angeles Slaying

    The family of a California nurse who was found dead in her apartment over the weekend said the mother of six children and been gagged, tied up, and wrapped in a sheet. The body of Fatima Johnson, 53, was located in her Los Angeles home around midnight on July 4, according to police. Johnson’s daughters, who made the discovery, hadn’t seen or heard from their mother in days. Her hands were bound with wire, they said. “The scene that my sisters and I...witnessed first-hand and what happened to my