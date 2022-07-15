Man charged with 5 carjackings after woman’s car stolen at gunpoint, police say

Memphis Police have charged a man with a string of carjackings after a woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint from an apartment complex.

According to police, a woman was forced from her car at gunpoint on July 9 around 5:30 a.m. at the Champaign Place Apartments.

Police said that the carjackers took her Toyota Camry and then ditched it to jump into another stolen vehicle, a BMW 528i.

That case was just one in a string of carjackings, according to police.

While investigating that carjacking, police said they received several Crime Stopper tips that led them to 22-year-old James Williams.

Memphis Police arrested Williams at the Greenbrier Apartments on Madewell Street and charged him with a total of five carjackings and three armed robberies.

James Williams has been charged with five counts of carjacking and three counts of aggravated robbery.

Williams also has outstanding warrants for assault, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, kidnapping, facilitation of aggravated robbery, facilitation of robbery, theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000, evading arrest on foot and criminal trespassing.

Williams was given a $20,000 bond.

