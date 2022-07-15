Man charged with 5 carjackings after woman’s car stolen at gunpoint, police say
Memphis Police have charged a man with a string of carjackings after a woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint from an apartment complex.
According to police, a woman was forced from her car at gunpoint on July 9 around 5:30 a.m. at the Champaign Place Apartments.
Police said that the carjackers took her Toyota Camry and then ditched it to jump into another stolen vehicle, a BMW 528i.
That case was just one in a string of carjackings, according to police.
While investigating that carjacking, police said they received several Crime Stopper tips that led them to 22-year-old James Williams.
Memphis Police arrested Williams at the Greenbrier Apartments on Madewell Street and charged him with a total of five carjackings and three armed robberies.
Williams also has outstanding warrants for assault, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, kidnapping, facilitation of aggravated robbery, facilitation of robbery, theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000, evading arrest on foot and criminal trespassing.
Williams was given a $20,000 bond.
