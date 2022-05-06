Man charged after 5-year-old shoots himself waives right, case sent to grand jury

May 6—A Middletown father charged with felony endangering children and drug abuse fentanyl waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was sent to a Butler County grand jury, according to court records.

Fernando Enamorado, 31, was scheduled to have his hearing Thursday before Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron.

Last week, Middletown police officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a report of a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Police found a 5-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to the leg, The child was taken to the Atrium Medical Center for further treatment and flown to an area children's hospital. His condition is unknown.

The investigation determined the boy was playing with a gun he found in his father's bedroom, and he accidentally shot himself in the leg, police said.

Enamorado was charged with felony endangering children, drug abuse fentanyl and possession of drug instruments as a result of a search of the house.

Nelson said Enamorado was away from his house for about a hour when the boy shot himself in the right leg with a 9 millimeter handgun. The boy's 14-year-old brother and two other juveniles were in the house at the time.

Enamorado admitted to detectives he left the gun unsecured inside the bedroom when he left the home, according to Middletown Municipal Court documents.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Bender 513-425-7735 or 513-425-7700.