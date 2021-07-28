Man charged in I-696 road rage shooting

Jul. 28—A 19-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with a road rage shooting last week on Interstate 696 involving a tow truck driver, Michigan State Police said.

Juan Patrick Geraghty was arraigned through 45-B District Court in Oak Park on four counts, including carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felony firearm and felonious assault, record show. Bond was set at $500,000.

The Troy resident was arrested after investigators interviewed him and his girlfriend about the incident Friday afternoon.

A tow driver said he was operating his flatbed truck on westbound I-696 near Woodward "when he was involved in a road rage incident with a Black male operating a Chevrolet sedan," state police reported.

Investigators learned Geraghty "cut off the tow truck and the two began road raging," MSP reported. Due to the low traffic volume at the time, the tow truck driver exited and started screaming at the suspect, state police said.

When the man returned to his truck, the backseat passenger in Geraghty's vehicle passed him a black and silver BB gun and then told the teen to fire at the vehicle, according to state police. Other passengers in the car confirmed the incident.

The gun was recovered at a friend's home in Sterling Heights, state police said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges Monday.

Geraghty pleaded not guilty, court records show.

He remains at the Oakland County Jail. If released, he must wear a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 5.

