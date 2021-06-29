Man charged after 72-year-old father, teen shot in Monteagle, Tennessee, incident

Jun. 29—A 16-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man are in critical condition from shotgun wounds following an incident Monday in Monteagle, Tennessee, that left the elder man's son behind bars, according to authorities in Grundy County.

Yancie DeWayne Layne, 49, of Cookeville, Tennessee, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault, Sheriff Clint Shrum said Tuesday in an email.

According to a Grundy County Sheriff's Office news release, sheriff's deputies and Monteagle and Tracy City police found an off-duty Jasper police officer outside an Armory Road home at 4:48 p.m. CDT Monday rendering aid to Yancie Dee Layne, 72, who was suffering from a severe shotgun wound to his right arm.

The wounded man had run outside to find help, the release states.

Inside the home, officers found a 16-year-old who had sustained a shotgun blast to his upper abdomen and lower chest, officials said. Other officers aided the teen until emergency medical crews arrived to take the two to an area hospital for treatment.

Yancie DeWayne Layne was taken into custody at the scene at a home in the 200 block of Armory Road. Armory Road is north of U.S. Highway 41 about halfway between Monteagle and Tracy City.

"Sheriff's investigators are still working to piece together the events that led to the incident," Shrum said.

The defendant was scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon, Shrum said.

Grundy County court officials said Layne did not have an attorney on record Tuesday afternoon.

