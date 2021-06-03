Man charged with 7th sex assault

Jun. 3—MANKATO — A former Mankato man already charged in six alleged sexual assaults is now facing a seventh allegation.

Devon Taylor Sather, 20, most recently of Medford, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A 15-year-old girl told authorities Sather grabbed her breast and refused to let go in July or August of 2020. It was not the first time he had touched her in a way that made her uncomfortable, the girl said.

Sather previously was charged with criminal sexual conduct in three counties. Also in Mankato he is accused of raping a girl and touching two other girl inappropriately. He is accused of raping women in Waseca and Steele counties. He also is charged with false imprisonment and stalking for allegedly holding down and kissing a girl in Mankato.

Sather has been in jail since September.