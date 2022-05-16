Man, woman charged after 9-year-old witnesses shooting at local Checkers restaurant

A man and woman are behind bars after a child witnessed a shooting at a local fast food restaurant.

The incident happened May 15 at a Checkers restaurant at 434 E. H. Crump Blvd.

Memphis Police responded to an armed party call and saw the suspect behind a vehicle with the trunk open, according to an affidavit.

The suspect, identified as Alexandrea Brown, then closed the trunk and jumped into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police said Brown was later removed and detained.

During the incident, a 9-year-old emerged from the vehicle and ran, according to police.

The child was later detained.

Witnesses told police that two suspects, a man and a woman, created a disturbance in the drive-thru after being told that Checkers had closed, according to the affidavit.

The woman then got a gun from her car while the man sat in the driver’s seat.

The woman fired a shot toward the back of the restaurant, police said.

The man, identified as Zaundra Linwood, was then seen running away, but was taken into custody while walking back to the restaurant.

Police found one shell casing on the ground near the suspects’ vehicle.

The vehicle was towed.

Police found a black 9mm Luger in the trunk, according to the affidavit.

Linwood and Brown are charged with child abuse and neglect and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, records show.

