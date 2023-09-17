Man charged with 90 counts of animal cruelty, over 200 dying animals found on property

A Wake County man is facing 90 animal cruelty charges after more than 200 dying, dead and emaciated animals were found on his property in Garner.

On Sunday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced that Ronald Avery Kearney had been charged with 90 counts of animal cruelty, and Mohamed Dweydari has been charged with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The pair were “caretakers” of sheep, cows, goats, mini horses, donkeys, fowl and a kitten at a property on Trudy Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wake County Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office found more than 200 animals in dire need of care on the property on Friday. Several of those animals died while investigators were on the property, while several others had to be euthanized.

The surviving animals have been placed into rehabilitation facilities, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kearney is in custody at the Wake County Detention Center under a $90,000 secured bond. Dweydari was cited with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.