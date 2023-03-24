Man charged with abusing girl, 13, in Scranton

Mar. 23—A 36-year-old man returned to Pennsylvania from Maryland to face charges he sexually abused a teenage girl did not contest the evidence when he appeared this week before a judge.

Norman Delano Moore, whose address is unknown, remains jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison, having been denied bail March 10 by Magisterial District Judge Laura Turlip.

No amount of bail will secure the safety of both victim and society, officials noted in court records listing the reason why Moore was denied.

Moore waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Moore's attorney, First Assistant Public Defender Joseph Kalinowski, declined to comment.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

A 13-year-old girl disclosed in 2020 that Moore had sex with her. Reported abuse happened in Scranton, Allentown and outside of Pennsylvania.

Moore sometimes showed her pornography to try and get her in the mood, she told investigators.

In Maryland, the victim performed a sex act on another girl, which she said she audio recorded and provided to Moore for his sexual gratification.

The police received a warrant to arrest Moore on counts including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault.

He was arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, in January on a similar set of charges, the police said.

Detective Lt. Robert Brenzel said in an email that case was dismissed so he could be returned to Pennsylvania to face charges. He believed the agency that charged him in Maryland was Rockville Police and they plan to refile their case once the Pennsylvania case is adjudicated.

A message left for authorities in Rockville, Maryland, was not returned.

