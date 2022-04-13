Man charged with abusing infant his family was adopting, NC police say

A Gastonia man was arrested and jailed on Wednesday, charged with physically abusing a newborn boy his family was adopting, police said.

The 6-week-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to a Gastonia Police Department news release.

The infant was in cardiac arrest when police and EMS responders arrived at a home on Prancer Lane on April 1, police said.

Van Erick Custodio, 42, was jailed on a charge of felony child abuse – severe bodily injury, jail records show. He was given a $500,000 bail, according to the jail records.

After police obtained an arrest warrant, Custodio was arrested Monday in York County, South Carolina, Gastonia police said. Custodio was extradited to Gaston County on Wednesday, according to police.