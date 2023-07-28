Man charged with accessory in Asheville cyclist’s death after brother's alleged hit-and-run

ASHEVILLE — A second Mars Hill man was arrested July 27 in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist downtown around Grove Street in March, according to an Asheville Police Department news release.

Allen Blayze Dion, 22, was taken into custody by APD July 27 and charged with felony accessory after the fact. Dion was on the scene of the accident March 1 and told his brother, Calvin Tyler Dion, 21, over Facebook Messenger not to come back to the scene of the crime because police were there, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Citizen Times July 28.

James Shearon, 28, of Asheville, was riding his bike near the 35 block of Grove Street when Calvin Dion struck him while driving a 2012 Honda Civic around 5:05 p.m. March 1, according to a March 10 news release from APD.

James Shearon

Shearon died March 8, a week after he was hit, according to APD.

Upon completion of the investigation and cooperation with the State Medical Examiners' Office, said the March 10 release, Calvin Dion was charged with second degree murder, felony hit and run, reckless driving, speeding and failure to reduce speed.

In addition to the felony accessory charge, Allen Dion is facing:

Two felony larceny charges

One misdemeanor larceny charge

Two counts of financial card theft

Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Two parole violations

One felony probation violation

Two counts of resisting arrest.

A “Ghost Bike” was chained to a tree along Grove Street in Downtown Asheville where James Shearon was killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run.

Allen Dion is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $82,000 bond. He had an add-on court date July 28 for four of his charges, including the accessory after the fact, and awaits a court appearance on Aug. 18 for his four other charges.

His brother has been in the detention center since March 27 under a bond of $552,000. He currently does not have any court dates listed on the online N.C. court database.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network.

