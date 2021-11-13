Man charged with accessory after the fact of murder of Derrick Curry pleads guilty, sentenced to 8 years

Nov. 12—A suspect in the Derrick Curry murder case pled guilty to accessory after the fact of murder Friday morning.

Judge R. Ferrell Cothran sentenced Christian Barnwell to eight years for his role in the murder of Curry.

Convictions, no body

Derrick Curry, of New Ellenton, was reported missing on May 1, 2019.

Later that month, Barnwell and Altashuan Bacon were both arrested and charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and accessory after the fact to a felony in Curry's death.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Denzell Deshawn Jackson and Sha'Kel Rakeem Dixon were found guilty of murdering Curry.

The prosecution argued Dixon and Jackson shot Curry and placed his body in a pink storage tote before transferring the body to another vehicle.

The prosecution in Jackson and Dixon's case argued Barnwell and Bacon were occupants of the vehicle the body was transferred into.

After just two hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Jackson and Dixon of murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.