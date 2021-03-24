Man charged with accidentally shooting KSU student

Mar. 24—An Atlanta man is facing charges after accidentally shooting someone on Kennesaw State University's campus, according to court documents.

Kedar Masi Hall, 19, faces charges of reckless conduct, carrying weapons within a school safety zone and possessing or carrying a gun without a valid license, according to a copy of his warrant.

Last Wednesday night, Hall entered a car in the parking lot of the university's Hornet Village residential hall, according to the warrant, taking the rear passenger seat, directly behind KSU student Caleb Henry.

When he sat down, Hall took the gun from his pocket and put it on his lap, according to the warrant. Moments later, it fell from his lap.

"As he went to pick up the firearm, a round was discharged," hitting Henry in the back, according to the warrant.

KSU spokesperson Tammy DeMel confirmed Henry is a KSU student.

"The suspect is not affiliated with KSU," DeMel said. "As this is an open investigation, we have no further information to share."

As of Tuesday evening, Hall was not listed in Cobb County Adult Detention Center records.