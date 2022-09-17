Man charged, accused of attacking teen on Neshannock High School football field

A man is accused of attacking a teenager on the football field at Neshannock High School.

According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to an assault on the football field on Aug. 20.

Investigators obtained two different angles of the assault on video.

Police said 41-year-old David Thompson is seen in the video running past a group of football players and directly toward the teen, slamming him into the ground.

According to police, the video showed Thompson striking the juvenile while he is on the ground.

Several adults and players had to remove Thompson from the juvenile. Police said the teen suffered a scratch mark to his face and a neck injury.

Police said the evidence obtained shows Thompson knowingly and intentionally caused bodily injury to the juvenile.

Thompson was charged with simple assault and harassment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

