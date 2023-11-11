Man charged, accused in deadly shooting at Kansas City house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges in a deadly shooting that happened last month.

Arnette Taylor Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Dennis Jones.

Police investigating shooting at Independence Center

Police were called Oct. 13 to a home near 52nd Street and College Avenue, in between 71 Highway and Swope Parkway. When officers arrived, they found Jones unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared him deceased at the scene.

Court records say Jones’ girlfriend identified the suspect as “Boo,” saying he was the last person seen with Jones before the shooting.

The woman said she left the house to take a friend home, and when she got back, she found Jones on the floor unresponsive.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, where police say the sound of gunfire can be heard and then “Boo” exits the house.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Cell phone and police records helped detectives to find Boo’s name, identifying him as Taylor.

Police took Taylor into custody on Nov. 7. During an interview with detectives, he denied being in the area the night of the shooting and of knowing Jones.

However, cell phone data placed his phone at the scene of the shooting that night, court records say.

Taylor is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.