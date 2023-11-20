Man charged, accused of killing homeless man with single punch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody for allegedly hitting a homeless man so hard that he died.

According to Memphis Police, on September 24, officers responded to a man-down call at an abandoned business in the 1400 block of Airways Boulevard.

They found an unresponsive homeless man, aged 55, lying on a cot. He was pronounced dead.

Reports state that the day before, the victim exchanged words with Randy Johnson in the parking lot of Sav-N-Go on Park Avenue.

Johnson reportedly punched the victim in the head with a closed fist, causing him to go stiff and fall on the concrete, hitting his head.

The victim was left lying on the ground for over 40 minutes. Someone helped him up and walked him across the street.

A witness identified the suspect as “Ran Ran,” later identified as Johnson.

Randy Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and violation of parole. He also had charges from last year involving domestic assault and elderly abuse.

