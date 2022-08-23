Man charged, accused of pistol-whipping 2 people in Clairton

A man is facing charges after police said he assaulted two people with a gun in Clairton Monday night.

Clairton police responded to the 1100 block of Marion Circle around 9:34 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with head injuries, but neither of them were shot. They were both taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County police were then called in to assist.

Detectives determined that Lerrick Williams, 39, of Mount Oliver was the person responsible for the assault. Police said Williams repeatedly struck both victims in the head with a handgun.

Clairton police located Williams at an area bus stop, where he was detained.

Detectives then obtained a warrant for Williams’ arrest, charging him with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Williams was transported to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.

