Man charged with aggravated assault

Jul. 20—OXFORD — A disturbance in north Oxford led to the arrest of a Lafayette County man on felony charges

Oxford police were called to the 200 block of County Road 101 (Old Highway 7) for a disturbance on July 18. The responding officers found a male victim suffering from non life-threatening injuries. He was carried to the hospital for treatment.

The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Alvis McJunkins, 37, of Oxford, for aggravated assault. McJunkins was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. His bond was set at $10,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

