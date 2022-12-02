Man charged with aggravated assault in Olive Branch highway shutdown

A man was arrested for a car crash that took place on Highway 178 in Olive Branch.

On Nov. 28 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Olive Branch Police Department responded to an active scene on Highway 178, between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove.

When officers arrived, a man told them he was involved in a car crash, then later assaulted by a man, who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Later on Nov. 29, an arrest warrant was issued for Octavius Arnold, police said.

Arnold was arrested by police on Dec. 1, and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and credit fraud.

Arnold is being held on a $351,000 bond, records showed.

This still remains an ongoing investigation.

