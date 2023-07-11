Man charged with aggravated assault after shooting incident

Jul. 11—VALDOSTA — A shooting incident led to an arrest for aggravated assault Monday, police said.

At about 11:30 a.m., officers headed to an apartment in the 600 block of East Ann Street after a 911 caller reported a domestic dispute, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Police spoke with an 18-year-old woman who said she had been arguing with a 22-year-old Valdosta man who assaulted her, pulled a gun and fired it several times inside the apartment, police said.

The woman was hit by shrapnel, resulting in minor injuries, police said. She grabbed her 3-year-old daughter and fled.

The woman told police she thought the man was still in the apartment; officers and detectives cleared out surrounding apartments as a precaution. Members of the police department's crisis negotiations unit contacted the man on the phone, only to be told he was not in the apartment, police said. He agreed to meet detectives at a nearby park.

When the suspect saw the detectives, he fled, but was tracked by a police K-9 unit, which found him hiding under a house in the 800 block of North Troup Street; he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony cruelty to children in the first degree, misdemeanor reckless conduct, misdemeanor battery family violence and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, the police department said.

"This was outstanding teamwork by everyone in our department to ensure that this offender was taken into custody quickly. With his reckless actions, we are lucky that there were not more serious injuries," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.