Man charged with aggravated assault after shooting

Jul. 18—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man is charged with aggravated assault following a shooting Friday, Valdosta police said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

At about 8 p.m., July 14, police headed to the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive after 911 received calls about a shooting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound; authorities provided first aid until EMTs and the fire department arrived, police said.

The victim and witnesses described the suspect and a house he entered; officers checked the residence and found the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect — described as a 28-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

The victim was treated and released from South Georgia Medical Center.

"We are thankful that the victim and witnesses cooperated in this case. Their cooperation allowed our officers to do their job and arrest the offender. Now this offender can be held accountable for his actions," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.