Man charged with aggravated battery appears in court

Aug. 18—A 20-year-old man charged with aggravated battery made an initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Wyatt C. Roetcisoender, of Kendrick, was charged with aggravated battery for the shooting of Travis Welles, 45, of Juliaetta, on Tuesday in Juliaetta. Roetcisoender was held on $75,000 bond and is represented by his attorney, Scott Chapman. His next court date will be a preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office received a phone call of a gunshot victim at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday on the 29000 block of N. Juliaetta Grade. When the deputy arrived on scene, he found Welles with a gunshot wound and Welles allegedly told the deputy that Roetcisoender shot him.

Another witness allegedly told the deputy that Roetcisoender and Welles got into an altercation and Welles pushed Roetcisoender. The witness alleges that Roetcisoender went outside and returned with a gun and shot Welles, according to the probable cause.

Welles was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center by LifeFlight where he was treated and was in stable condition, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputy also collected evidence at the scene including a 9 mm casing in the kitchen near where the deputy found Welles, a bullet under a coffee table and blood samples. There were photos taken of damage to a wall as well. The deputy was also shown a photo of Roetcisoender allegedly holding the gun, a silver Taurus 9mm, which was allegedly used in the shooting.

According to the probable cause, Roetcisoender came to the sheriff's office later in the day with his attorney and provided a statement that he was visiting his cousin, one of the witnesses. He and Welles had allegedly been drinking and an altercation took place. Roetcisoender alleged that Welles grabbed him by the neck and pants and threw him on the ground. Roetcisoender said that he tried to get up and was hit again and Welles allegedly tried to hit him again but missed. Roetcisoender allegedly got to the kitchen area and Welles was going toward him and threatening to break his nose. Roetcisoender allegedly took a gun that was on the wood shelving and shot Welles, according to the probable cause.

Roetcisoender alleged that the gun wasn't his and he ran out of the residence, threw the gun on the ground and drove to a friend's house, according to the probable cause.

