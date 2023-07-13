Man charged with aggravated murder in shooting that killed 9-year-old in Silverton

Qasseem Dixon enters a courtroom Thursday morning. He is charged with aggravated murder in a drive-by shooting that killed a 9-year-old girl in a Silverton home.

A man has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 9-year-old girl inside a Silverton home that was riddled with bullets late Monday.

Prosecutors said he fired approximately 28 rounds into the home where the 9-year-old was.

Qasseem Dixon, 25, is in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center, the jail's website shows. He appeared before a judge for an arraignment hearing Thursday morning.

Da'Myiah Barton-Pickens was struck by a single bullet inside the home in the 6000 block of Plainfield Road. She was taken to Jewish Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The front of the single-family home was riddled with bullet holes. Holes marred the front door, while others littered the white stucco around the front windows.

The house in the 6000 block on Plainfield Road in Silverton where 9-year-old Da'myiah Barton-Pickens, was shot and killed in her home Wednesday evening, July 110, 2023. There are over a dozen bullet house in the front of the house, including at least three in the front door. Thursday, July 11, 2023

Prosecutors said a man believed a relative of Da'Myiah had robbed him. The man recruited Dixon to go after the relative, the prosecutors said.Prosecutors said Dixon has an “atrocious” history of picking up new charges while he’s been out on bond.Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Curt Kissinger set Dixon’s bond at $2.5 million. A grand jury is scheduled to review the case by July 24.

Dixon appeared in court on crutches. Investigators said he was involved in a crash while fleeing from the shooting.Demario Williams is charged with carrying concealed weapons. Prosecutors said he was driving the vehicle Dixon was in at the time of the shooting.

Demario Williams is charged with carrying concealed weapons in the shooting of Da'Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9. Prosecutors said he was driving the car the shooter used.

Williams also has no violence in his history, his lawyer said, but prosecutors said he has had two prior weapons convictions.Investigators said Williams fled from police and nearly crashed into a convenience store. A .40 caliber handgun was recovered from the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Williams’ lawyer argued for a low bond stating that his client’s connection to this shooting was only based on “rumor and innuendo.”Prosecutors said they plan to file additional charges against him including a possible felony charge of fleeing and eluding.Kissinger set his bond at $50,000.

Authorities previously said they will give "more significant updates" and charges at a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Who was Da'Myiah Barton-Pickens?

Da'Myiah was a cheerleader for the West Side Panthers, a youth football and cheerleading organization.

A statement issued Tuesday by the city of Silverton reads, in part, "we are shocked, angry and extremely saddened by this incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of young Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton as they grieve and try to make sense of this unthinkable tragedy," the statement continues. "On behalf of the Silverton community, we extend our wholehearted support during this unimaginably difficult time. Silverton is a small, close-knit community and this type of violence is uncharacteristic and unacceptable."

Erin Couch contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Da'Myiah Pickens-Barton: Man arrested in Silverton drive-by shooting