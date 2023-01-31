Man charged in aggravated robbery offered plea deal

Jan. 30—LIMA — An young man at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center charged with aggravated robbery and related charges has until Friday to accept or turn down a plea agreement.

Darquvies Young, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons under disability and fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon. Under a deal with assistant Allen County Prosecutor Josh Carp, Young would plead guilty to second-degree felony robbery with the firearm specification, and the other charges would be dismissed.

According to the indictment, on March 21, 2022, Young is accused of using or brandishing a gun in a theft or attempted theft. He was previously adjudicated as a delinquent child for a violent offense.

Young has until 5 p.m. Friday to accept the offer, which would require at least six years in prison.