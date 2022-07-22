Man charged in aggravated vehicular assault in Trenton hit-and-run crash

Jul. 22—A Lemon Twp. man has been arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault after he allegedly left the scene of a traffic crash.

Leiayre Jurrell Freeman, 29, of the 700 block of Granada Avenue, was arrested Wednesday after officers of the Trenton Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant on a residence where officers found a vehicle in a hit-and-run covered with a tarp in the backyard.

A couple stopped on State Street on July 14 waiting to turn into Cassano's when they were struck from behind by a GMC Envoy SUV, according to Trenton police. The driver of the Envoy did several U-turns and fled the scene, police said.

The injured husband and wife were transported to a local hospital by the Trenton Fire Department. The wife was treated and released, but her husband underwent surgery to repair fractured vertebrae in his spine. He remains in the hospital and will be immobilized in a back and neck brace for weeks, police said.

The Trenton Police Department, after posting information on its Facebook page about the incident, received several tips.

Freeman was booked into the Middletown City Jail at 4 p.m. Wednesday and he will appear in Middletown Municipal Court at 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to jail records.