Man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in West Chester pedestrian fatality

A Springdale man was charged Thursday in a May 29 pedestrian fatality in West Chester.

Miguel Gomez-Alvarez, 30, is accused of hitting a pedestrian with a car on Muhlhauser Road near Ohio 747. He was arrested Thursday night after a Butler County grand jury handed down an indictment.

The pedestrian, identified as Sherry Haywood, 36, of Cincinnati, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Gomez-Alvarez was indicted on one first-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of failure to stop after an accident, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

At the time, police were searching for a white Ford Edge SUV. It was located at an apartment complex on Chesterdale Drive on June 2.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Springdale man arrested in Butler County pedestrian death