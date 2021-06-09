Man charged in air conditioner case

Jun. 9—VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was arrested after trying to take an air conditioner from a vacant apartment Saturday, police said this week.

At about 11 a.m., someone called E911 to report seeing someone leaving a vacant apartment with an air conditioner in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Witnesses got the man to put the air conditioner down and stay at the location until officers arrived, police said.

Investigation showed the man had been given a criminal trespass warning for the apartment complex, police said.

Wilson T. Sims, 27, of Valdosta is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass after warning, the police statement said.

"The complainant's quick actions led to this offender being arrested before he could get away with the stolen property," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.