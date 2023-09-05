Man charged on allegations he fired shots into own home

Sep. 5—HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township charged James Miller after he allegedly discharged rounds from a firearm inside his South Main Street residence Sunday.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at a residence in the 3000 block of South Main Street (Middle Road) in Askam just before 9 p.m., according to court records.

Miller was outside on a cellular phone when officers arrived at the scene.

Police said Miller initially denied he heard any gunshots and denied he owned any firearms, court records say.

Miller permitted officers to search his home when they observed three shell casings on an interior floor and bullet holes in walls, according to court records.

Police allege a surveillance camera recorded Miller yelling during a phone call and standing on porch steps discharging a firearm.

Police in court records say Miller is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to a burglary conviction in New York.

Miller was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence, propulsion of missles onto roadways, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Miller was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Tupper deemed him a danger to the public.