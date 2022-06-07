Man charged in alleged arson that hurt firefighter

Jun. 7—CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Grant County man was charged Monday with setting a fire on his property that resulted in an injury to a volunteer firefighter.

Christopher Thomas Burns, 36, was being held on a $60,000 bond Tuesday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on charges of first-degree arson and causing injuries during an arson-related crime, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.

Burns allegedly set fire to a trailer on his property just outside the Petersburg city limits on May 31. The trailer, valued at $30,000, was destroyed, investigators said.

The injured firefighter was a member of the Petersburg Fire Department.