Man charged in alleged crash, threat, attempted cattle prod assault

Nov. 18—WALTERS — A Walters man allegedly chased a man with a cattle prod, rammed into the truck of a stranger he apparently thought was the man he was chasing, then threatened hospital staff.

Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 32, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and property damage Tuesday in Faribault County District Court. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

According to the court complaint:

Woodraska called authorities Sunday afternoon claiming a man had kicked in his door and pulled a gun on him.

But the other man told Faribault County sheriff's deputies Woodraska answered his door with a cattle prod and tried to use the prod on him. The other man said he threw a lawn chair at Woodraska as he chased him with the prod. The chair broke a glass door.

Woodraska left after calling authorities and allegedly rammed into the back of a tan truck at Brown Avenue and Third Street in Walters. An ambulance was called because the other driver said he had severe whiplash.

Woodraska did not stop but then abandoned his damaged truck nearby and got a ride home with a passerby.

After he was detained, Woodraska said he thought the man who came to his house followed him in a gold truck. He said he thought he saw the man reaching for a gun. He then declined to say anything more to authorities.

Woodraska was taken to the United Hospital District hospital after saying he was in pain. There he became combative and reportedly said he would return after he gets out of jail with "guns blazing."