Man charged in alleged East Grand Forks child abuse case

Nov. 20—An East Grand Forks man has been charged in connection to an alleged case of child abuse.

In court papers filed in the Ninth Judicial District in Minnesota, Rogelio Anguiano, 28, is accused of assaulting a child in East Grand Forks.

In the court documents, Anguiano is accused of "intentionally, feloniously and unlawfully, while acting as a parent, legal guardian or caretaker, by an intentional act or a series of intentional acts with respect to a child evidenced unreasonable force or cruel discipline that was excessive under the circumstances and resulted in great bodily harm."

Specifically, according to the documents, Anguiano was acting as a caretaker to a 3-year-old child on or about Nov. 17 and caused the child to suffer a "major injury to his brain."

Anguiano has been charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and faces a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. He also is charged with malicious punishment of a child, a felony, and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.